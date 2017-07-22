Orioles' Mike Wright: Optioned upon return from DL
Wright (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.
Wright was sidelined for just over a month due to right shoulder bursitis, but the Orioles apparently want him to get more work in the minors before returning to the big leagues after struggling during his rehab outings. The right-hander will likely be one of the first hurlers called up if bullpen depth is needed given his MLB experience this season, although his fantasy upside is limited unless he begins making starts with Baltimore.
More News
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Set for rehab appearance Monday•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Starting rehab assignment Monday•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Continuing throwing program•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Beginning throwing program•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Heads to extended spring for rehab•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Lands on disabled list•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...