Orioles' Mike Wright: Optioned upon return from DL

Wright (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

Wright was sidelined for just over a month due to right shoulder bursitis, but the Orioles apparently want him to get more work in the minors before returning to the big leagues after struggling during his rehab outings. The right-hander will likely be one of the first hurlers called up if bullpen depth is needed given his MLB experience this season, although his fantasy upside is limited unless he begins making starts with Baltimore.