Orioles' Mike Wright: Scheduled to start Tuesday
Wright is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The Orioles have opted to give Dylan Bundy an extra day of rest before his second start of the season, so Wright will step in as the team's No. 5 starter earlier than expected. The 28-year-old isn't expected to stick in the rotation for more than a turn or two, as Alex Cobb is close to being ready to join the big club after signing late in camp. With his two starts tentatively lined up against the Astros and Yankees, it's best to avoid him for fantasy purposes. Wright made 13 relief appearances for the Orioles in 2017, compiling a 5.76 ERA and 1.32 WHIP across 25 innings.
