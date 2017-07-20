Orioles' Mike Wright: Set for rehab appearance Monday

Wright (shoulder) will throw two innings for Baltimore's GCL team on Monday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Wright is set to make his first appearance against live hitting since June 14, when he tossed two scoreless innings in Chicago. The reliever could be ready to make his return to the big-league team before the end of the month, depending on how his arm feels after building up endurance on the rehab stint.