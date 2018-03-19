Orioles' Mike Wright: Still in mix for No. 5 starter gig

Wright remains in contention for the final available spot in the Orioles' Opening Day rotation, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The right-hander was tagged for four runs on nine hits in 4.1 innings in his last outing Saturday to inflate his spring ERA to 4.91 ERA over four starts, but fortunately for Wright, his main competitors for the starting gig -- Miguel Castro and Nestor Cortes -- haven't performed any better in the Grapefruit League. The hard-throwing Castro found some success in relief last season while Cortes is a Rule 5 selection that has yet to appear in the majors, so Wright looks like the safest rotation option for the Orioles at this juncture. That being said, Wright may not enjoy much longevity in the starting ranks, as Gabriel Ynoa (lower leg) isn't expected to require extensive time on the disabled list and could push Wright to the bullpen upon being activated.