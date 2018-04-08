Orioles' Mike Wright: Struggles retiring batters
Wright gave up five runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk over 0.2 innings Sunday but didn't factor into Baltimore's 8-7 victory over the Yankees.
Wright committed a throwing error in the first inning that allowed the Yankees to score their first run of the game. From there, the 28-year-old unraveled and gave up four more runs before the frame came to an end. It's unclear if Wright will start another game for Baltimore, as Alex Cobb is close to joining the team's rotation.
