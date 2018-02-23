Orioles' Mike Wright: Tests out cutter

Wright introduced a cutter in his first spring training start, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Wright threw the cutter some in the minors last year, but didn't throw the pitch at all in his 25 major-league innings. The pitch could help him against lefties, who slugged .657 off of him last year. Wright will likely need something added to his repertoire if he's to win the Orioles' fifth starter job this spring, as he owns a 5.86 career ERA in 144.1 major-league innings.