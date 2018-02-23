Orioles' Mike Wright: Tests out cutter
Wright introduced a cutter in his first spring training start, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Wright threw the cutter some in the minors last year, but didn't throw the pitch at all in his 25 major-league innings. The pitch could help him against lefties, who slugged .657 off of him last year. Wright will likely need something added to his repertoire if he's to win the Orioles' fifth starter job this spring, as he owns a 5.86 career ERA in 144.1 major-league innings.
More News
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: In running for final rotation spot•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Officially recalled Thursday•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Slated to return to majors•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Called up Friday•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Optioned upon return from DL•
-
Finding floors and ceilings for sluggers
Chris Towers takes a dive into the numbers with some of the premier hitters in the game to...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...