Orioles' Mike Wright: Working out of bullpen
Wright made his most recent appearance out of the bullpen in the Orioles' 7-3 loss to the Red Sox on Friday, giving up a run on two hits and three walks over 2.2 innings.
After opening the season as Baltimore's fifth starter and struggling in his two turns through the rotation, Wright was moved to the bullpen following his April 8 outing in advance of Alex Cobb's promotion from Double-A Bowie. With Cobb having now built up to a starter's workload and prepared to fill a permanent spot in the rotation, it will take an injury in order before Wright receives another look in a starting role.
More News
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Likely on outs for rotation•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Struggles retiring batters•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Gives up three earned to Astros•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Scheduled to start Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Still in mix for No. 5 starter gig•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Tests out cutter•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...