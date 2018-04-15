Orioles' Mike Wright: Working out of bullpen

Wright made his most recent appearance out of the bullpen in the Orioles' 7-3 loss to the Red Sox on Friday, giving up a run on two hits and three walks over 2.2 innings.

After opening the season as Baltimore's fifth starter and struggling in his two turns through the rotation, Wright was moved to the bullpen following his April 8 outing in advance of Alex Cobb's promotion from Double-A Bowie. With Cobb having now built up to a starter's workload and prepared to fill a permanent spot in the rotation, it will take an injury in order before Wright receives another look in a starting role.