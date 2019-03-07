Yastrzemski went 1-for-1 with a two-run homer Wednesday against the Rays.

Yastrzemski left the yard in his only trip to the plate Wednesday, taking Ryne Stanek deep to right field in the ninth inning to put the Orioles up 9-5. The long ball was the outfielder's first hit through 10 at-bats this spring. He's expected to open the season in the minors.

