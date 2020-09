Deson was traded from the Rockies to the Orioles on Friday to complete the trade for Mychal Givens, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Deson played his first season in the minors in 2019 as he slashed .252/.327/.336 with 17 extra-base hits and 20 RBI over 61 games at the Rookie level. He'll be added to the Orioles' 60-man player pool, but he won't be able to report to the team's alternate training site in 2020, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.