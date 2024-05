High-A Aberdeen placed Chace on the 7-day injured list Sunday with a concussion, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Chace is coming off his shortest start of the season Friday, in which he gave up two earned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out four in 2.1 innings. It's been a breakout campaign for the 20-year-old righty, as he sports a 1.41 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 32 innings through nine appearances.