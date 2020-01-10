Play

Givens signed a one-year, $3.225 million deal Friday with the Orioles, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The 29-year-old receives a bump in pay from $2.15 million in 2019 after moving in and out of Baltimore's closer's role. Givens had a 4.57 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 86:26 K:BB over 63 innings while going 11-for-19 in save opportunities. Givens figures to begin the 2020 campaign in a high-leverage role, but there's hardly any guarantees he sees ninth-inning opportunities.

