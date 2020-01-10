Orioles' Mychal Givens: Avoids arbitration with O's
Givens signed a one-year, $3.225 million deal Friday with the Orioles, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The 29-year-old receives a bump in pay from $2.15 million in 2019 after moving in and out of Baltimore's closer's role. Givens had a 4.57 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 86:26 K:BB over 63 innings while going 11-for-19 in save opportunities. Givens figures to begin the 2020 campaign in a high-leverage role, but there's hardly any guarantees he sees ninth-inning opportunities.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
Tracker: Rays deal prospect to pad depth
From what the Shogo Akiyama signing means for the Reds outfield to what Luis Robert's long-term...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...