Orioles' Mychal Givens: Battling sickness
Givens was sent home Friday with an illness, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The illness doesn't appear likely to significantly impact Givens' preparation for the upcoming season. He appears to be the favorite to close for the Orioles, though the team's bullpen hierarchy hasn't been officially confirmed.
