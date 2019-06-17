Givens (0-4) was tagged with the loss after allowing two runs on four hits while striking out two over one inning Sunday against the Red Sox.

Givens was called on in the top of the ninth inning with his team up a run, but he blew the save by giving up one run to send the contest to extras. He would then surrender a run in the 10th on a solo homer. The 29-year-old has blown four saves and has been handed three losses over his last 10 appearances, and he now owns a 5.28 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 41 strikeouts over 29 innings this season.