Orioles' Mychal Givens: Blows another save
Givens (0-4) was tagged with the loss after allowing two runs on four hits while striking out two over one inning Sunday against the Red Sox.
Givens was called on in the top of the ninth inning with his team up a run, but he blew the save by giving up one run to send the contest to extras. He would then surrender a run in the 10th on a solo homer. The 29-year-old has blown four saves and has been handed three losses over his last 10 appearances, and he now owns a 5.28 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 41 strikeouts over 29 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...