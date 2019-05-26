Orioles' Mychal Givens: Blows save
Givens walked two through 0.1 innings to blow the save in a 8-7 loss to the Rockies on Sunday.
Givens entered the ninth inning with one out in a 7-6 ballgame with runners on first and second base. The right-hander walked the first two batters he faced to tie the game, and allowed a sacrifice fly to blow his third save of the season. Givens has four saves with a 5.56 ERA through 19 games this season.
