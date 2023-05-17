Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Givens (knee) will throw a bullpen session in Baltimore at some point over the next couple of days, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The side session could be a final test of Givens' health before he's activated from the 15-day injured list, with his reinstatement perhaps coming prior to Friday's series opener in Toronto. Givens has been on the shelf all season with left knee inflammation but recently wrapped up a six-appearance minor-league rehab assignment.