Orioles' Mychal Givens: Collects 7th save
Givens (0-7) recorded the last five outs in Thursday's victory over the Athletics to earn the save. He struck out two and walked one.
Givens came up big for the Orioles in the eighth inning after he successfully notched the final two outs of the frame with the bases loaded. He allowed a leadoff walk in the ninth inning but didn't allow any other damage after that. He now has a 4.39 ERA this season with 74 strikeouts over 67.2 innings to go along with the seven saves.
