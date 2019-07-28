Givens pitched 1.1 innings, allowing a run on a hit and two walks while striking out two to convert his ninth save of the season in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Angels.

Givens was called on to get the last out in the eighth inning, but he made things interesting in the ninth, loading the bases with two outs before getting Justin Upton to pop out to escape with the save. Givens has now allowed runs in each of his last two appearances, with his ERA rising to 4.35 with a 1.21 WHIP and 57 strikeouts over 41.1 innings this season. The 29-year-old has a very tenuous grip on the closing role -- manager Brandon Hyde has shown no hesitation to turn to Paul Fry or Miguel Castro when Givens struggles. Save chances are few and far between in the Orioles bullpen, and it's not a guarantee Givens will receive the next opportunity to close out a game.