Orioles' Mychal Givens: Could debut Thursday or Friday
Manager Brandon Hyde suggested that Givens (illness) could be ready to make his Grapefruit League debut Thursday or Friday versus the Pirates, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Givens is no longer dealing with any flu-like symptoms after falling ill earlier in camp, but he's needed some additional time to get his arm ready for game action due to the workouts he missed. As a reliever who hasn't worked more than two innings in any outing since 2017, Givens probably only needs a handful of appearances this spring to guarantee his availability for Opening Day. He profiles as the top option for saves in the Baltimore bullpen, but those opportunities may not be plentiful with the Orioles likely bracing for a third straight 100-loss season.
