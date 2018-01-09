Manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday that Givens is one of four relievers who could close games while Zach Britton (Achilles) is out, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Givens will need to impress in spring training, particularly against left-handed hitters, in order to leap Brad Brach in the pecking order for saves while Britton is out (likely until late June). Darren O'Day and Richard Bleier were also mentioned by Showalter as potential options in the ninth inning, but Brach and Givens seem to be the clear top speculative plays in fantasy. The Orioles view Givens as a building block, and he is coming off his best season as a pro (2.75 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 88 strikeouts in 78.2 innings). However, Brach's success as the fill-in closer last season gives him a leg up entering spring training.