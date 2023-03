Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said he's hopeful Givens (knee) will be able to break camp with Baltimore, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Givens' knee seems to be healing nicely, but Hyde also said the 32-year-old reliever will need to throw on a back field at least one more time before the team can make a decision. Givens hasn't pitched in a Grapefruit League game since March 16.