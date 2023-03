Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Givens hasn't pitched in a Grapefruit League game since March 16 due to left knee soreness, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The Orioles are hoping Givens will be ready in time for Opening Day, although it doesn't sound like a given. The veteran reliever has pitched well this spring when healthy, allowing just one unearned run with seven strikeouts over four innings. He's in line for a setup role this season.