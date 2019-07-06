Givens (undisclosed) is expected to pitch this weekend, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Givens hurt himself Wednesday diving toward home plate trying to prevent the go-ahead run, and manager Brandon Hyde said Given was still sore Friday and thus unavailable. Lefty Paul Fry stepped in during the series opener against Toronto and threw a perfect frame in the ninth to secure his second save of the season.

