Givens picked up the save against the Red Sox on Monday, throwing 1.1 innings without allowing a baserunner in Baltimore's 4-1 victory. He struck out two.

It was a clean effort for the right-hander, who needed 15 pitches to get the four-out save for his fourth of the season in five opportunities. He might not see a lot of opportunities pitching for the last-place Orioles, but Givens does seem to have established himself as the top closer option for Baltimore when the chances do arise.