Givens (illness) completed a bullpen session Thursday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Givens has yet to make his Grapefruit League debut after missing time in camp due to a case of the flu, but he's made a full recovery from the illness at this point. Assuming he feels fine physically coming out of Thursday's workout, he should be cleared to pitch in a game at some point over the weekend.

