Givens will move at least temporarily to a lower-leverage role while he works through his recent struggles, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Givens has four of the Orioles' nine saves this season, but that's come with an ugly 5.56 ERA. His 29.3 percent strikeout rate is quite strong, but he's walked far too many batters (13.1 percent). He's been particularly poor recently, allowing nine runs while recording just eight outs over his last four appearances, striking out three batters while walking six. Manager Brandon Hyde did not announce a new preferred closer, though any new closer isn't likely to have too many save chances, as the Orioles own the league's worst record.