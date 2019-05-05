Givens secured his third save of the year with a scoreless ninth inning during Saturday's 3-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Givens issued a one-out walk but subsequently induced a game-ending double play to convert the save. The 28-year-old now has saves in three straight appearances after receiving only one save opportunity through his first eight outings. Givens has a 3.77 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB over 14.1 innings and remains the Orioles' best option to close out games.