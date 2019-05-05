Orioles' Mychal Givens: Grabs another save
Givens secured his third save of the year with a scoreless ninth inning during Saturday's 3-0 win over Tampa Bay.
Givens issued a one-out walk but subsequently induced a game-ending double play to convert the save. The 28-year-old now has saves in three straight appearances after receiving only one save opportunity through his first eight outings. Givens has a 3.77 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB over 14.1 innings and remains the Orioles' best option to close out games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...