Givens pitched a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his eighth save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays.

He needed only eight pitches (six strikes) to breeze through the frame. Givens is now 7-for-9 on save chances since taking over as the Orioles' closer after the trade deadline, posting a 3.18 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB in 17 innings, and barring a major offseason addition to the team's bullpen, he'll head into 2019 as the presumptive favorite for saves in Baltimore.