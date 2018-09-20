Orioles' Mychal Givens: Grabs eighth save
Givens pitched a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his eighth save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays.
He needed only eight pitches (six strikes) to breeze through the frame. Givens is now 7-for-9 on save chances since taking over as the Orioles' closer after the trade deadline, posting a 3.18 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB in 17 innings, and barring a major offseason addition to the team's bullpen, he'll head into 2019 as the presumptive favorite for saves in Baltimore.
More News
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Collects seventh save•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Grabs one-out save•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Records four-out save•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Looks like new closer•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Picks up first career save•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Pitching well, but no save opportunities•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....