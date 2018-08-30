Givens struck out the only batter he faced to record his fifth save of the season in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Blue Jays.

After getting two quick outs to begin the ninth inning, Paul Fry managed to load the bases on a pair of walks sandwiched around a single, forcing the O's to turn to their closer for a four-pitch save. Givens is now 4-for-5 in save chances since taking over the job, posting a 3.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB through 8.1 innings in August, and for fantasy purposes he should remain a second-tier closing option over the final month of the season.