Orioles' Mychal Givens: Lackluster results in spring play
Givens allowed five earned runs off five hits, two strikeouts and one walk over 4.1 innings during spring training.
Givens began spring training with a case of the flu, but he was able to return to the mound and log four appearances. While he struggled over a limited sample size, his spot in the Orioles' bullpen is likely safe once the regular season begins. However, Givens isn't guaranteed the closer role after manager Brandon Hyde expressed confidence in Hunter Harvey's ability to claim that role during the offseason.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, 2020 advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Thirty-five deep sleepers
Play in a deeper league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range of players to find those...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Ramos
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, advice
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...