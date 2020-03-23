Givens allowed five earned runs off five hits, two strikeouts and one walk over 4.1 innings during spring training.

Givens began spring training with a case of the flu, but he was able to return to the mound and log four appearances. While he struggled over a limited sample size, his spot in the Orioles' bullpen is likely safe once the regular season begins. However, Givens isn't guaranteed the closer role after manager Brandon Hyde expressed confidence in Hunter Harvey's ability to claim that role during the offseason.