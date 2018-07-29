Givens appears to be the leading candidate to serve as Baltimore's closer after Brad Brach was traded to the Braves on Sunday in exchange for international signing bonus slot money.

Brach reclaimed the ninth-inning throne shortly after Zach Britton was dealt to the Yankees on Thursday before following Britton out the door just days later. The Orioles could swing additional deals before Tuesday's non-waiver deadline that might alter the complexion of the bullpen, but as someone under club control through 2021, Givens seems likely to stay put. While he has just one career save to his name, Givens has proved his meddle as a seventh- or eighth-inning setup man since breaking into the big leagues in 2015, posting a 3.14 ERA and 10.7 K/9 over 203 career appearances.