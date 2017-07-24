Givens pitched a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts to record his seventh win of the season during Sunday's victory over Houston.

Collecting seven wins is difficult for a reliever, and Givens has supported it with a high-end 1.97 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 9.5 K/9. The 27-year-old righty projects to continue pitching in high-leverage situations and offers modest fantasy value in deep settings. Just keep in mind that he could easily finish the year with seven victories, and Givens shouldn't be viewed as a reliable source of wins moving forward.