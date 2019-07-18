Givens allowed one hit and struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings to record his eighth save of the season in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Nationals.

After getting the final out of the eighth inning with the O's leading 4-2, Givens' job got a lot easier when the club tacked on another five runs in the bottom half of the frame. The right-hander now sports a 4.34 ERA and 52:16 K:BB through 37.1 innings, with a win, four holds and five blown saves in 32 appearances in addition to his successful conversions.