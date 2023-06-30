Givens (shoulder) is slated to begin a minor-league rehab assignment shortly after the All-Star break, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Givens has been playing catch on flat ground without issue and will head to Florida next week to begin throwing off a mound. A rehab stint will follow, which should put him in line to return to the Orioles' bullpen well before the end of July. The veteran reliever has been on the shelf since June 2 due to lingering right shoulder discomfort.