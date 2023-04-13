Givens (knee) will throw another bullpen session Thursday and is close to beginning a rehab assignment, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
The veteran reliever's progress in his knee issue was slow initially, but he's feeling much better now. Givens figures to need at least a couple rehab appearances but is on track to return late this month.
