Orioles' Mychal Givens: Not named closer yet
Manager Brandon Hyde said Givens will be used in "high-leverage situations" but did not commit to naming him the closer, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Givens is easily the leading candidate to close for the Orioles this season based off his recent performance and the lack of other options in the Baltimore bullpen. However, the Oriole skipper added that he "won't manage the save stat," which doesn't exactly bode well for Givens from a fantasy perspective. It's unclear if the Orioles will simply play matchups in the ninth inning this season or if Givens will wind up being named the closer at a later date. Either way, the right-hander poses fantasy upside thanks to his good strikeout numbers (10.4 career K/9) and seemingly uncontested role as the top gun in the bullpen.
