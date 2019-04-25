Givens gave up one run on two hits and a walk over two innings while striking out one to record his first save of the season in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.

The 28-year-old was expected to be in the ninth-inning mix to begin the year, but O's manager Brandon Hyde has instead tried to deploy Givens in a high-leverage relief ace role, with mixed results. His 4.50 ERA and 1.25 WHIP are weak, but Givens' 15:4 K:BB through 12 innings does suggest he might still be the best choice the club has to close out games. It remains to be seen whether Wednesday's save is a sign his usage is set to change.