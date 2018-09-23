Givens tossed a perfect ninth inning to lock down his ninth save in a 6-3 win over the Yankees Sunday.

Givens retired the side on just 11 pitches, and has now converted 7-of-9 save opportunities since the beginning of August. The 28-year-old has a 4.15 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP, and a 76:30 K:BB for 2018.