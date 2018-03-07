Orioles' Mychal Givens: On track for setup role
Givens appears likely to be one of the primary setup options in the Baltimore bullpen to begin the season with Brad Brach expected to handle the closer role while Zach Britton (Achilles) is on the disabled list.
Even if he is not piling up saves, Givens has the strikeout upside and good ratios necessary to be an impact arm in some mixed leagues. Brach's strikeout rate dropped to a three-year low last season (25.5 percent), and Givens could be first in line to replace him as the temporary closer if manager Buck Showalter opts to make a change at some point between now and the time Britton returns, which won't occur until late May at the earliest.
More News
-
Best 2018 fantasy baseball breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
12-team Head-to-Head points auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the true distribution of talent across a player pool, and...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...