Givens appears likely to be one of the primary setup options in the Baltimore bullpen to begin the season with Brad Brach expected to handle the closer role while Zach Britton (Achilles) is on the disabled list.

Even if he is not piling up saves, Givens has the strikeout upside and good ratios necessary to be an impact arm in some mixed leagues. Brach's strikeout rate dropped to a three-year low last season (25.5 percent), and Givens could be first in line to replace him as the temporary closer if manager Buck Showalter opts to make a change at some point between now and the time Britton returns, which won't occur until late May at the earliest.