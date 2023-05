Givens (knee) could be activated following one more rehab appearance with Double-A Bowie, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Givens made back-to-back appearances with Bowie on Wednesday and Thursday, so he'll need at least one day of rest before pitching again and then being re-evaluated. Assuming he bounces back with no issues, he should be activated at that point. Givens has been out all season with a knee issue.