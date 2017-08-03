Givens pitched a perfect eighth inning Wednesday against the Royals en route to his career-high 18th hold of the year.

Coming off a breakout sophomore campaign, the 27-year-old has been simply spectacular in a setup role this season. Givens now ranks in MLB's top ten for holds, and he's tied for most wins (seven) by a reliever. With a cool 1.89 ERA and 0.92 WHIP, the Miami-native has become a valuable fantasy commodity in deep formats.