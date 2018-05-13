Orioles' Mychal Givens: Picks up first career save
Givens picked up his first save of the season Saturday against the Rays, allowing one hit while striking out one batter across 1.2 innings.
Givens needed just 20 pitches -- 15 of which were strikes -- to record the last five outs of the game en route to the first save of his career. Brad Brach recorded a four-out save Friday, so it's possible manager Buck Showalter turned to Givens to afford Brach a breather. Either way, despite his solid 3.32 ERA and 28:9 K:BB through 21.2 innings this season, he doesn't figure to see many save opportunities moving forward with Brach pitching well and Zach Britton (Achilles) and Darren O'Day (elbow) both hoping to return before the end of the month.
