Orioles' Mychal Givens: Picks up save
Givens struck out both of the batters he faced in the ninth inning to earn his fifth save of the season Tuesday against the Rangers.
Givens was the third pitcher to throw for the Orioles in the ninth inning, with Josh Lucas and Richard Bleier combining to allow six baserunners as compared to recording just one out. While it was recently announced that Givens would be moved into a lower-leverage role, he managed to get the final two outs with the tying run on base, recording his first save since May 6 as a result. It remains to be seen how he will be used moving forward, though he's allowed only one earned run in 2.2 innings of work with six strikeouts and no walks since it was announced he would no longer serve as the team's closer.
