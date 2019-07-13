Givens threw two perfect innings with two strikeouts against the Rays in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader en route to his seventh save.

Givens was banged up last week after diving toward home plate trying to prevent a run. It seems the rest provided by the All-Star break did him well, as Givens was spotless Saturday, and he's now 3-for-his-last-4 in save chances after blowing back-to-back opportunities and temporarily losing his role in late May. The 29-year-old is a trade candidate this month.