Givens has notched three strikeouts without allowing a run in 2.1 frames this season.

The Orioles entered the year with a committee approach in the ninth inning, but have not had a lead to protect since Brad Brach coughed up the lead on Opening Day. As Givens is seen as a long-term piece in Baltimore, was mentioned by manager Buck Showalter as an option for saves, and has pitched well this season, he is a worthwhile flyer for those looking for saves on the waiver wire.