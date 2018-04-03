Orioles' Mychal Givens: Pitching well, but no save opportunities
Givens has notched three strikeouts without allowing a run in 2.1 frames this season.
The Orioles entered the year with a committee approach in the ninth inning, but have not had a lead to protect since Brad Brach coughed up the lead on Opening Day. As Givens is seen as a long-term piece in Baltimore, was mentioned by manager Buck Showalter as an option for saves, and has pitched well this season, he is a worthwhile flyer for those looking for saves on the waiver wire.
