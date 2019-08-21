Orioles' Mychal Givens: Posts 10th save
Givens allowed one hit with one strikeout during the ninth inning in his 10th save to nail down a 4-1 victory against the Royals on Tuesday.
This was Givens' first save in about three and a half weeks. The Orioles have turned to other pitchers in save situations since the end of July, but the team also hasn't won much lately. The Orioles snapped an eight-game losing streak Tuesday and coming into the night, they had also lost 13 of 14. That alone makes Givens unreliable in fantasy realms. He has 10 saves and six blown opportunities with a 4.44 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 65 strikeouts in 48.2 innings this season.
