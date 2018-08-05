Orioles' Mychal Givens: Records four-out save
Givens struck out one batter in 1.1 perfect innings of work Sunday, earning his second save of the season in the 9-6 win over Texas.
It was Givens' first save since the trade deadline when Baltimore traded several members of the team's bullpen, including Brad Brach and Zach Britton. For now, it seems that Givens will take over the closing duties for the Orioles and Sunday was certainly a positive sign moving forward.
