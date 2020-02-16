Play

Givens (illness) feels better and is scheduled to resume workouts Monday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was sent home Friday due to the illness, but it appears to have been a minor issue as he already resumed playing catcher, per Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports. Givens enters training camp as the favorite for the closer's role after converting 11 of 19 saves with a 4.57 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 86:26 K:BB over 63 innings last season.

