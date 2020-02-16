Orioles' Mychal Givens: Returning from illness
Givens (illness) feels better and is scheduled to resume workouts Monday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander was sent home Friday due to the illness, but it appears to have been a minor issue as he already resumed playing catcher, per Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports. Givens enters training camp as the favorite for the closer's role after converting 11 of 19 saves with a 4.57 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 86:26 K:BB over 63 innings last season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, advice, guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball 2020 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...