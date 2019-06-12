Givens recorded two strikeouts as he retired the side in order during the ninth inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.

The save is Givens' second since manager Brandon Hyde announced he would move to a lower-leverage role in late May, though it's still too early to say he's moved back into the ninth-inning role. The 29-year-old has certainly looked better in his last four outings with eight strikeouts and only one walk allowed over 4.1 innings, while recording two saves and one hold.