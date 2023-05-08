Givens (knee) is scheduled to make his fourth minor-league rehab appearance Wednesday with Double-A Bowie, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Givens has tossed three scoreless innings thus far for Bowie, allowing no hits and one walk while striking out five. Though he certainly looks ready to return from the 15-day injured list from a results standpoint, Givens noted that he needs a little more time to regain strength in his left knee. If all goes well Wednesday, Givens could be activated ahead of the Orioles' three-game series versus Pittsburgh this weekend.