Givens (knee) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Thursday at Double-A Bowie, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
If all goes well Thursday, Givens will likely then begin a rehab assignment, either with Bowie or at Triple-A Norfolk. Because he's been on the 15-day injured list all season with left knee inflammation, Givens will likely need to make at least two appearances in the minors before the Orioles are comfortable activating him.
More News
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Starting rehab next week•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Slated for bullpen work•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Placed on 15-day IL•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Throws just 10 pitches in session•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Could return for Opening Day•